Destiny 2 Struggling to Balance PvP Content

Destiny 2 does plenty of things right. Despite being years old, the title still attracts plenty of daily players and has a development team consistently trying to improve the player experience. (Let’s overlook the price-gouging for now.) However, despite continuous overhauls to the Trials of Osiris PvP activity introduced back in the House of Wolves expansion, the game’s player base is far from pleased. Recent posts across social media have even hinted that the experience has become worse than ever before, largely due to the community itself. This just goes to show that reworking PvP content isn’t as cut and dry as Bungie thought, and despite the increased population in this particular game mode, issues are only persisting.

A post on Reddit made by the user White_Stallions calls out a specific type of Destiny 2 PvP player–namely, those who will do anything to not match up against players with similar skill levels. In recent changes made to the matchmaking system in Trials of Osiris, players are typically matched with and against players whose stats are similar. While this may not seem strange or like a problem at all, the post itself points out the hypocrisy some of these players display.

The top comment, made by user SLAV33, points out the issue in a single digestible sentence: “The problem is trials rewards are based on you dominating your opponents, and not about actual competitive PvP.” Destiny 2‘s Flawless system–which only allows players with a streak of seven wins to access The Lighthouse, an area dropping high-quality loot–only makes this problem worse. It’s easier to make it to this promised land if players are up against opponents beneath their skill level. So how will Bungie fix these problems? How will PvP continue to change and evolve, or is it impossible to strike the right balance? For now, players will just have to wait and see.

Destiny 2 is available to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, and PC. The game’s next expansion The Witch Queen drops on February 22, 2022. Just remember, some of those new dungeons will cost you extra.

