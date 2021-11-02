Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies Main Quest Won’t Be Available At Launch

Call of Duty: Vanguard is releasing later this week so details about the game are rolling in thick and fast. One unfortunate detail is that Vanguard’s zombie mode won’t have its main quest on release. Treyarch, the developer behind last year’s Black Ops Cold War, is handling the zombie portion of Vanguard. The developer laid out the plans for the popular game mode on its website.

In doing so, Treyarch has confirmed that the zombie mode will not be receiving a main quest until at least a month after the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard. Players will be able to unlock new zombie content when season one begins on December 2. However, details on when the first main quest will actually arrive are vague. From the wording of Treyarch’s blog post, it sounds like the main quest may not be available until towards the end of season one or maybe even after season one.

Considering seasons in Call of Duty games have typically lasted around two months or more over the past couple of years, that would be a long time for players to wait. In Black Ops Cold War, season one ended on February 25 after starting on December 16.

Zombie mode in Call of Duty games has been one of the most popular modes over the years with recent games like Black Ops Cold War greatly expanding the mode. It has come a long way from the single building horde mode that was first released with World at War in 2008. As such, many zombie fans are sure to be disappointed about the wait for the first main quest. With Vanguard, Treyarch has now worked on all of the last 3 Call of Duty games instead of taking years off like in the past. Perhaps the time constraint put on the developer by publisher Activision has had an effect on development.

Source