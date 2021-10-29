Digimon Survive Has Been Delayed To 2022

With the hype of Pokemon came another series that acted as a competitor, Digimon. The franchise has been around for years, and for some, it was their go-to show. While we don’t often hear about the video games in the same glory and praise as we do with the Pokemon franchise, one particular survival tactical RPG may have a few heads turning. Unfortunately, it looks like we might be dealing with the game being delayed out of this year.

Digimon Survive is a take on a story revolving around Takuma Momotsuka and his Digimon when they become trapped inside a parallel world. We know that the game will have a slightly mature spin. Here players will have to deal with a variety of choices that could lead to different endings and character deaths. If you’re a fan of the franchise, then this is likely already on your list for games to watch out for. Unfortunately, however, the game won’t be hitting the marketplace within 2021.

#Digimon fans, please read this message from Digimon Game Producer, Habu Kazumasa: pic.twitter.com/EH9FONY1MP — Digimon Games (@digimon_games) October 28, 2021

Today, we’re finding out that the game is pushed into 2022. This news comes from Digimon Survive producer Kazumasa Habu. Taking to the official Digimon Twitter account, the producer noted that the game is being pushed back. The reason behind this push back is to allow the developers more time to enhance the quality. That should hopefully allow for a more solid project release when the developers are finally ready to deliver this tactical RPG.

So far, the reception from the news is mixed. Some are more than fine with the delay during these hectic times. Others are more disappointed with the news and hope that more marketing materials come out for the game. For now, it’s a waiting game to see if the developers offer more content regarding the next major Digimon game release. Likewise, we’re uncertain just when the game will finally hit the marketplace outside of the generic 2022 release window.

