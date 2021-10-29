Pragmata From Capcom Is An IP Being Created By New Developers

Do you remember 2020’s PlayStation Future of Gaming presentation? It was a way to highlight some video game titles coming out for the PlayStation 5. There was plenty of exciting content, including on the new mysterious IP from Capcom. The development studio unveiled Pragmata, which showcased an astronaut and a young girl. There wasn’t a ton unveiled from the trailer, but it was one game that stood out for plenty of viewers watching the stream.

While we haven’t seen the game since, there have been new mentions of Pragmata in the latest Capcom Integrated Report of 2021. This gives some insight into what Capcom has plans for. Although, it’s more of a report on the actual industry side of things rather than breakdowns of what’s to come video game-wise. With that said, there was mention of Pragmata as being a new IP for newly hired developers. Capcom has hired a hundred developers each year, and to help train these employees, they started Pragmata.

“PRAGMATA is just one such endeavor for our young employees. I feel that incorporating the youthful sensibilities of digital natives adds a new appeal to IP. In addition, the framework we have introduced ensures that that our highly capable younger employees are supported and trained by their teams so that for the next title they work on, they can take on the role of a core member leading its overall development. In this way, we are steadily training the next generation of leadership candidates.”

We don’t know just what the game will entail, but this is a title that new developers are primarily developing. From there, they’ll continue working on other projects as more of a core member. It should be interesting to see just what the developers end up bringing out from this game. Likewise, it’s always exciting to see new talent showcasing their skills. Hopefully, this Pragmata game will see new details released into the public within 2022, especially if the game is slated for a 2023 release.

Elsewhere in the report, the Capcom development team is looking to continue hiring a hundred new graduates each year. They plan to help bring out some of their dormant IPs along with additional help for existing IPs. That should be exciting for players who want to see past classic IPs come into the marketplace again, such as Dino Crisis. For now, you can check out the first teaser for Pragmata in the video embedded above.

