Capcom Delayed Pragmata Into 2023

I don’t blame you if Pragmata doesn’t instantly come to mind. It’s a brand new IP from Capcom that only just got revealed during the PlayStation 5 The Future Of Gaming showcase . If you don’t recall, back in June of 2020, we got a PlayStation 5 focused event that highlighted some of the upcoming video game projects coming out for the PlayStation 5. We’ve seen several titles such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, along with Pragmata.

Pragmata only has a teaser trailer so far and no details are given about what we can expect from the title. Still, the teaser alone had my interest as it featured some kind of astronaut and a little girl on a moon looking towards Earth. Just what the studio has planned remains to be seen as we don’t have anything else to go off of quite yet. However, it was slated to launch in 2022 during the initial reveal.

That release was also slated for the PlayStation 5 along with the Xbox Series X/S. Now it looks like the release date window has been adjusted again with the latest CES 2021 Sony reel revealed that Pragmata was now slated to launch at some point in 2023. We’re not sure just why the game got pushed back, but it’s at least going to give developers another year to put some hard work into the project.

In the meantime, we might have to wait for more information to come out for this video game. With the title now slated for 2023, the marketing could have also been adjusted so there’s a chance we might not get any big details about what we can expect with Pragmata this year, but for now, we’ll just have to wait and see what Capcom decides to unveil.