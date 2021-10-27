PlayStation Plus November Lineup Leaked

The PlayStation Plus free game lineup for November has been leaked ahead of the official announcement. The lineup was originally leaked on the French deals website, Dealabs and has been partially confirmed by today’s State of Play. The leaked games for November include Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning for PS4, First Class Trouble for PS5 and PS4, Knockout City for PS5/PS4, and the critically acclaimed The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners for PSVR. First Class Trouble is the game that Sony confirmed will be coming to PS Plus on November 2. Sony did not confirm the rest of the line-up during the State of Play.

First Class Trouble is a multiplayer party game that pits players against each other (or with each other) to try and survive an AI uprising on a luxury space cruise liner. PS Plus subscribers will be able to access the game when it releases on November 2.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is the remaster of the 2012 game that was originally released on PS3, Xbox 360, and PC. The 2020 version of the game came about as part of the bankruptcy of the game’s original developer, 38 Studios. In 2018, THQ Nordic bought the rights to the Kingdoms of Amalur franchise and released the remaster two years later. The remaster was released to relatively positive reviews, currently holding a 72% rating on Metacritic.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners being added to the November PS Plus line-up is a big coup for PSVR owners. Saints & Sinners is widely regarded as one of the best VR games on any platform so VR fans will have something great to look forward to next month. Rumors have also been circulating that more PSVR games could be coming to PS Plus next month, we’ll have to wait and see if those pan out.

Knockout City, the final game leaked for next month, is a multiplayer game that resembles dodgeball. Although there are video game twists such as Moon Balls, Bomb Balls, and the ability to throw other players as balls, it is a fun game that could benefit from the PS Plus boost.

