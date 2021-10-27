The Division 2 Update Coming in February 2022

February 2022 is going to be a busy month for anyone who loves video games. Between Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring, the Saints Row reboot, and Destiny 2‘s next expansion, there won’t be enough time in the day to get through the huge amount of content being released in those short 28 days. Earlier this year, Ubisoft surprised fans of The Division 2 by announcing a rather ambitious content update coming sometime in 2021 “at the earliest.” After a delay, the company made the decision to release the new content in February 2022.

“We remain confident that this content will bring an exciting experience to our players and pave the way for the future of The Division 2 with future title updates coming in 2022. That being said, and to make sure we deliver this content on par with our vision, we have made the decision to move our new season, game mode and associated content release to February 2022.” It’s not the timing we’d choose.

The update will include a new in-game event at the end of the seventh season in December, along with a new season, new game mode, and other new content. A PC-exclusive test server session will be coming prior to the update, though the exact date has not been announced.

An online-only action role-playing game, The Division 2 is set in Washinton D.C. in the aftermath of a genetically engineered virus outbreak. Players are agents of the Strategic Homeland Division attempting to rebuild the city from the ashes. The title received favorable reviews upon release in 2019, with many critics citing improvements over the first game though the ending was more polarizing. Sales failed to meet Ubisoft’s expectations, though more than 10 million copies have been sold to date.

The Division 2 was released in March 2019 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. A spin-off, The Division Heartland, is currently in development.

