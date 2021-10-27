Halo Infinite Will Allow Players to Swap Guns with NPCs

Though Halo Infinite is still weeks away, fans of the series have been blessed with some extremely important knowledge: the game will continue the Halo tradition of allowing players to swap guns with NPC soldiers. Beginning way back in Halo 2, this is a tradition that should never be overlooked or left out. Bravo.

343 Industries mentioned the addition in a new blog post, along with some very funny banter. “Keep replaying the new reveal video and sleep with dreams of careening headlong into a Banished outpost with a stolen Banshee, immediately freeing several captured UNSC Marines, giving them all your best weapons, piling them in a reclaimed Razorback, and laying waste to the crimson-covered bladed baddies standing in your way. It’s some of the most fun you can have this side of the Auditorium,” the company wrote.

While it’s not clear how weapons shared with NPC will affect gameplay or AI character behavior, the open world of Halo Infinite may lead to some interesting possibilities.

Last month, more information was released regarding enhanced armor customization in Halo Infinite, with many designs cues stemming from the previous title Halo Reach. The first season of Infinite will be based entirely on the 2010 title. While the complete single-player mode will be available on Day 1, players will have to wait for the much-anticipated co-op mode in a later update. In a video released last week, the development team showed off some new information regarding the game’s PC release. Infinite will see the return of split-screen play as a response to incredible backlash regarding its removal in the previous title.

Halo Infinite will launch on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on December 8, 2021, and will be available on Xbox Game Pass on launch day. Originally planned as a launch title with the Xbox Series X/S in November 2020, the game was delayed in August 2020.

