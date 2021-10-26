A Quiet Place Video Game to Release in 2022

Critically acclaimed film A Quiet Place was given a sequel earlier this year, and now, it looks like its universe is expanding a little further. This time, with a game.

The game is currently under development by Saber Interactive, iLLOGIKA, and EP1T0ME. The game’s new website describes it as “A terrifying new video game” and teases players with, “Experience an untold story of survival in the Quiet Place universe.” The description suggests the game will not follow the films’ central family but instead, possibly introduce new characters.

The upcoming game shares its title with the first film, A Quiet Place. The film, which was released in 2018, gripped audiences, all while only consisting of 25 lines of voiced dialogue. Set in the early stages of a post-apocalyptic world, the first film follows a family trying to survive the aftermath of what seems to be an alien invasion. The depicted monsters are blind but have incredible hearing, attacking at the smallest sound. The family is forced to adjust, even being seen opting to walk barefoot through forests and rough terrain as it is quieter. The family does seem to have one big advantage over the many that have not survived. Their daughter is hearing impaired which means the whole family can easily communicate using sign language.

As the title suggests, the Quiet Place universe is incredibly, well quiet. Every minuscule sound is important, creating suspense and fear at the smallest noise. The film makes you downright terrified at the sound of a broken tree branch. This aspect of the world will be interesting to see in the upcoming game and should make for some excellent game-play.

The current website for the game is pretty bare at the moment but with the release date simply stating “Coming 2022,” more updates should follow soon. Done right, this survival game could be a must-play next year.

