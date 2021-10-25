Resident Evil 3 Remake Updates Hint at Nemesis Edition

Despite being released a year and a half ago, Resident Evil 3 Remake has been getting plenty of consistent updates on Steam over the past few months. While the title received plenty of positive feedback upon initial release, fans lamented the number of actual scares in the extremely short game. Now, rumors are beginning to swirl that these updates may possibly be a new version of the game. A recent Reddit post highlights the dates of each of these new updates, though players can’t find any new content or changes within the game itself. Could this be the rumored Nemesis Edition coming to fruition?

Some users have argued that the updates could be for ray tracing, though the majority of fans are hoping for something much more substantial. The rumored Nemesis Edition of the Resident Evil 3 Remake has been making the rounds on Reddit, with users claiming that the new version is in development. Potentially, it would add numerous areas missing from the 2020 release including the clocktower, as well as weapons and other content. The rumor had died down over the past few months, but these updates have seen more and more speculation about what might be coming soon.

Another possibility is that Capcom is adding in something to reference Resident Evil 4 Remake, as the company previously added Resident Evil 3 easter eggs within Resident Evil 2 Remake. Though, this doesn’t explain the very long update log. A current-gen version of the game could also be in the works. Least interesting of all, these could simply be small bug fixes–but that’s far too boring. We’d like to think that something more spooky is in the works ahead of Halloween. Given how short the game was, a little bit of additional content would go a long way.

Resident Evil 3 Remake was released in April 2020 and is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Source