Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition Trailer Showcases The Games Visual Upgrades

We knew that there was a Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy collection in the works. Constant rumors and speculation were going up online. Industry insiders told viewers what to expect, and various media outlets had comments from their sources alerting them of the remastered editions. Eventually, Rockstar Games made the official announcement, but it didn’t come with any actual gameplay footage. Instead, we were only told that the collection would include the Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas games.

From there, it was just PR talk to suggest a new visual upgrade and even some gameplay mechanic tweaks. Today, there’s finally the trailer to showcase how the game looks compared to when the titles were first released. Those early Grand Theft Auto games were iconic, and all three had fans playing endlessly. Although, going back today can make the gameplay a bit rough. Both visually and the mechanics are outdated, but those will be changing up with the remastered editions.

The trailer offers a few cutscenes from the original games. These scenes offer transitions from the original graphics to the modern graphic touches the developers gave them. So far, reception online has been rather positive. Fans enjoy the new looks that these games offer, which is in line with how the original creations were back in the day. Although, this is just the first look into these games, as we’re bound to see more gameplay footage released when the game gets closer to its actual release date.

Speaking of the release date, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition is set to launch on November 11, 2021. That’s just next month, and best of all, you can get it on quite a few platforms at release. The game will be available on the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

