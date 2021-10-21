Tomb Raider Reboot Was Almost A Dark Horror Game After Prototype Footage Unveiled

The Tomb Raider franchise is an iconic one. Since the early years of the original PlayStation, fans have been going through adventures as the heroine Lara Croft. However, years later, the franchise got a reboot. In 2013 we received a brand new entry to the franchise, a reboot to the iconic franchise where players take the role of a young and inexperienced Lara Croft. Stuck on an island with no survival skills, Lara is forced into fighting off an evil cult and wildlife.

That reboot was a massive success, but today we’re finding out a different take to this reboot. To celebrate the 25th anniversary, we have received small updates on the franchise and its history. One of those updates was the original early build prototype of the 2013 reboot of Tomb Raider. However, this reboot made the game significantly different. While Lara Croft is no stranger to battling against all sorts of enemies and even the supernatural, this prototype was quite the survival horror experience.

The game was unveiled to be Tomb Raider: Ascension. In this game, players take the role of Lara Croft as usual, but the footage shows some horrifying elements. In this game, players battle against some creatures, which looks to be quite a creepy experience. Meanwhile, there is footage that has Lara Croft being killed off. Of course, the footage showcased is early prototype footage, so the textures are not there, and it can be tough to see, but it’s enough to give some insight into the game.

Who knows just how a survival horror Tomb Raider would have gone. We only have the prototype footage, but it’s interesting to view. Most games are adapted and changed quite a bit from prototypes. While this game might have been a hit, it seems like the developers made the right choice as the reboot was a big hit of its own right. That eventually saw two more installments released into the marketplace. What do you think of this newly unveiled footage?

