Death Stranding Director’s Cut Could be Coming to PC

A few curious new updates have been spotted within the Steam database, making the recent rumors regarding Death Stranding Director’s Cut seem more plausible than ever. Since the title was released for the PlayStation 5 last month, it seemed odd that a PC port wasn’t soon to follow. Now, a Reddit post has brought to light a number of random updates added to the original Death Stranding PC release over the past few days. This is particularly odd, as the game has barely received a single update since its release on Windows in July 2020.

According to the post, Kojima Productions began working on an update for the PC version sometime in September, and this update still hasn’t been completed. The most recent update came yesterday, October 13, but it’s not clear what exactly is being updated. While this all might be wishful thinking, last month’s Nvidia leak mentioned Death Stranding Director’s Cut for PC, along with 18,000 other titles coming to the company’s GeForce Now app. Nvidia acknowledged the leak, but claimed that many games on the list were simply ‘speculative.’ We’re not sure if we buy that.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut was announced in June 2021 and was released on September 24, 2021, for PlayStation 5. The original title was released for PlayStation 4 in November 2019 and for PC in July 2020. Upon release, a number of critics noted many aspects of the game mirrored the state of the world during the COVID-19 pandemic, most notably the many themes of loneliness and separation. While Animal Crossing: New Horizon was the most healing title during the early months of the pandemic, Death Stranding could have been more aptly described as salt in the wound. Despite that, it was a good time–and hopefully, players can enjoy the game’s new freedom on PC soon.

