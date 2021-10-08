Halo: The Master Chief Collection Starts Final Season Next Week

It’s hard to say goodbye, but when one door closes, another always opens. Despite the upcoming eighth season of Halo: The Master Chief Collection being the game’s last, Halo Infinite is on the horizon. This season is nothing to sneeze at, with a number of cool cosmetics and features set to be implemented into the game on October 13. ‘Mythic’ is the theme this time around, and players can expect a medieval theme complete with armor sets modeled after great Viking warriors, medieval knights, and–fittingly–ancient Spartans. It’s a bit of a strange concept for Halo, but not unwelcome, and a great way to end the successful run of the Collection. Ahead of launch, 343 Industries has also released a trailer to get players ready for action.

Cosmetics aren’t the only additions to look forward to in Season 8. A new map for Halo 3 named ‘Icebox’ is coming, which is actually a reworked version of Halo 2‘s Turf map. The snow and ice-covered map was originally designed as an area in Halo Online, the free-to-play multiplayer game canceled back in 2016. Custom game support will be expanded in this season to include Halo 1 and Halo 3, with the former also featuring full mod support.

The Master Chief Collection was originally released in November 2014 for the Xbox One and has been continuously praised for its updated audio and visuals. Issues with multiplayer popped up after release, but many of the bugs and matchmaking problems have been fixed in prior patches.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It includes Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 2: ODST, Halo: Reach, and Halo 4. While Season 8 will be the last full season, 343 has made it clear that the game will continue receiving support through 2022.

