Battlefield 2042 Beta Issues Listed, Build a ‘Few Months Old’

The Battlefield 2042 beta is here, and anxious players are wasting no time giving the new entry to the series a try ahead of launch day next month. While it may not be too big a deal for some, DICE’s Lead Community Manager Adam Freeman has mentioned that the beta build is, at this point, ‘a few months old,’ and certain parts are subject to change upon the title’s release. “Our Open Beta is now a few months old. We polish and enhance it to make sure that it’s representative of the game we’ve built, but naturally we’re making daily improvements, changes, and enhancements all the time. Pardon our dust – and enjoy the gameplay,” Freeman said in a Tweet on October 5.

In addition to giving this prior warning, DICE also posted a complete list of known issues and bugs with Battlefield 2042 on EA’s website. General visual, performance and graphical issues are noted to be in a state of flux, with the final product promising to be more fully polished next month. While crossplay has been promised at launch, the Open Beta will not allow this, only allowing people to party with players on the same system. Those playing on PS5 may not experience the full range of functionality on the DualSense controller. For Xbox players, an issue with recording is said to be unintentional–if players can find a way around this bug to record and share gameplay clips, they are encouraged to do so by the development team. Players to find any additional issues are asked to report them on the Battlefield Forums.

Battlefield 2042 will be released on November 19, 2021, for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It’s important to note that despite earlier evidence to the contrary, EA will be offering free next-gen upgrades from the PS4/Xbox One versions of the title to players who buy the digital standard edition.

