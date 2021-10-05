Battlefield 2042 Xbox Series X and PS5 Upgrades Free for Digital Players

Six weeks to go: Battlefield 2042 is just over the horizon, and the franchise’s community is ready for an onslaught of new adventures. Set to release on new-gen consoles, 2042 will offer more immersion and polish than any game prior, and luckily, EA is throwing fans a bone ahead of release day. Those buying the digital standard edition of Battlefield 2042 on the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will be eligible for a free new-gen upgrade. Yes, buying a copy of the shooter will guarantee you a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S version whenever you’d like to download it.

In the past, EA made it clear that anyone looking to upgrade would need to purchase the Gold Edition of the game, coming in at a whopping $100. Despite no announcements for those intending to buy physical copies, this is certainly good news to a large number of fans who may not yet have snagged a PlayStation 5 from the world’s legion of poisonous scalpers. In the future, it will be interesting if the company has anything to say about physical copy owners.

This announcement comes only days before the Battlefield 2042 beta goes live on Friday, October 8. This beta is open to all players, and for those who pre-ordered any edition of the shooter, early access might be available to you tomorrow night, October 6, at midnight PT. Those playing the game on PC should be sure to check the specs required to run the game ahead of time, though luckily, they aren’t too demanding. Recommended specs suggest at least 16GB of RAM and a GTX 2060, though 8 GB of RAM and a GTX 1050 will be able to run the game at lower graphics settings.

Battlefield 2042 is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on November 19, 2021. There’s no reason to believe that any more delays are coming, so you can exhale now.

