Diablo II: Resurrected Live Action Trailer Features Simu Liu

It’s hard to believe that Diablo II: Resurrected is dropping tomorrow, September 23. Blizzard’s franchise continues to pull players back into a continuous quest to defeat the Lord of Hell, and this release will see 2000’s Diablo II, along with its 2001 expansion Lord of Destruction, brought to an eager new generation of players. In a new live-action trailer, Simu Liu, star of Marvel’s newest blockbuster Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, saunters into a church confessional, eager and ready to get back to hell. After all these years, we’ve all got a little sinnin’ to do.

Fans immediately applauded the trailer, with some calling for a live-action Diablo film with Simu Liu as the star. No matter how you feel about it, it’s always a welcome change of pace for a studio to throw so much support behind a title–enough to hire one of the biggest stars in Hollywood at the moment.

Diablo II: Resurrected was co-developed by Blizzard Entertainment and Vicarious Visions, and will offer players the chance to swap between the updated 3D models and the original 2D sprites. All cutscenes have been remastered, and the title supports 4K resolution and 7.1 Dolby Surround sound. Get ready for that immersive hellscape experience!

Among the updates to the title, developers also promised new convenience upgrades, including automatic gold pickup, reminders to spend skill points, and an often requested Shared Stash, which will allow players to transfer items between different characters.

The original Diablo II has been called one of the greatest games of all time, and it will be interesting to see how new players react to this beloved piece of hack-and-slash history.

Diablo II: Resurrected releases September 23 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Also, yes–the game will work with your original game saves, all the way back from the start of the new millennium.