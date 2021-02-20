Diablo II: Resurrected Coming Out in 2021

One of the big reveals made during the opening ceremony of BlizzCon 2021 was Diablo II: Resurrected, a remaster of the second game in Blizzard’s RPG set to release twenty years after the original came out. After years of a remake or remaster being rumored, we’re finally getting one — albeit one year shy of the proper twenty-year mark, but given Blizzard couldn’t even hold a BlizzCon last year, it’s forgivable.

According to the BlizzCon reveal, the game is being developed by Blizzard and Vicarious Visions. Resurrected will add a few quality of life upgrades to the original game, such as a shared item stash and auto-looting. You’ll also have an integrated Battlenet friends list. According to PCGamer, the game will also have accessibility additions, such as a colorblind/low-vision mode.

Other than these small changes, the game appears to be a faithful remastering, in that it’s the exact same game with an HD glow-up. It’ll include the original game and the Lord of Destruction expansion pack. Even the cinematics – all 27 minutes of them — have been remade shot-for-shot from the original. According to IGN, you’ll also be able to switch between the original and remastered versions at any time, so if you’re feeling nostalgic for that 800×600 goodness, it’s there too.

This is not the only Diablo news we got at the show — Blizzard also gave some updates on the upcoming Diablo IV, including the reveal of the rogue class in a cinematic trailer. Given that we’re getting the mobile game Diablo Immortal hopefully sometime this year, in addition to Diablo IV whenever that comes out, we’re spoiled for choice when it comes to the Diablo series, after so many years of nothing. Diablo II: Resurrected is releasing some time later this year for PC, Switch, PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series consoles.