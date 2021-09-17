Castlevania Collection Rating Uncovered

Konami might have some solid IPs, but we haven’t seen the company make some moves in a good while. Fans are waiting on a new Metal Gear Solid title and the highly rumored Silent Hill franchise to receive a new game. However, it does look like there might be some collection coming out for the Castlevania IP. This news comes from a rating list discovered for Taiwan.

The Castlevania collection, in particular, is going to be another release of the previously launched Castlevania Game Boy Advance series. If you don’t recall the games, in particular, there were a total of three. Players had Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance, and lastly, Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow. The latter of the three is a title set in the future compared to being a period piece.

While the games have made their way on the Nintendo Virtual Console for the Wii U, we haven’t seen these games release officially for modern platforms since. However, if this rating proves accurate, players might see these games launch as a collection for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. That would allow quite a few players to get a chance to try out these past Castlevania favorites.

Unfortunately, we don’t have any official statement on this collection. The games are unannounced right now for the platforms rated. Still, there are expectations that Konami will be unveiling the collection soon. As for some other players, but having new mainline game installments might be a bit more appealing.

