Uncharted Finally Hits The PC Platform Early 2022

Uncharted has been teased through various leaks recently. Fans have been anticipating the video game franchise would eventually hit the PC Platform. However, we had to label these leaks as rumors until the official announcement came out. During the PlayStation Showcase stream from yesterday, we got that announcement. But, unfortunately, it didn’t come with the collection that some fans might have been hoping for.

When it comes to the franchise, there are four mainline installments along with a spin-off for the PlayStation 4. So naturally, it would have been safe to assume that it would have been the entire series when the franchise finally did come to the PC platform. When the Uncharted franchise was unveiled for the PC platform, it came with just the announcement of Uncharted 4 and Uncharted Lost Legacy.

It’s a bit of an odd move if this is the first time players are jumping into the franchise, as there are three other solid video game experiences they’ll be missing out on. Instead, players would be jumping into the end of Nathan Drake’s journey. Players would be going through Nathan’s final adventure, and while it’s a highly regarded installment, it feels amiss to include the first three installments. As for Uncharted Lost Legacy, this is a spin-off title that doesn’t include the iconic protagonist Nathan Drake.

We’re still waiting to hear more about this Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection. Currently, we only know that the remastered collection will be coming to the PlayStation 5 and PC platforms in early 2022. Regardless, we’re bound to have some new details regarding this remastered collection in the coming months.

