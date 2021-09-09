New World Open Beta Begins Today

New World is the latest video game from Amazon, and it’s had a successful beta in the past. However, the development had pushed the game back a bit, resulting in another beta opening up. So, today starting at 7 AM PT, players can try out this game once again. However, you’ll want to take advantage of this beta as it’s not running very long. You’ll have access for just three days, so it should give some players a bit of content to enjoy this weekend.

As mentioned, New World is an MMORPG from Amazon Game Studios. Within the game, players are tossed into an island that is full of mineral-rich magic. As a result, there are several that venture out into the island in search of magical possessions. On top of cutthroat individuals lurk towards the island, some magical creatures and beings protect what they feel is rightfully theirs. Being an MMORPG, you can expect plenty of content to go through, and you’ll get a good idea of how the game will play through this open beta.

While the game doesn’t feature a subscription payment service for players to keep up with, there is a one-time purchase to unlock the standard base game. If you start the beta, you won’t have to wait very long before you can get access to the full game. Currently, the title is slated to launch on September 28, 2021. That should also be a relief to some players that have been actively waiting on this game to release. As far as we can tell, it doesn’t look like we’ll have to endure another delay.

Chances are, if you don’t play the beta, then you can at least watch a variety of streams. New World had blown up online from beta participants streaming the game to their audiences in the past. At the moment, it doesn’t look like there are any ports coming out for this game on the console platforms.

