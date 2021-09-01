Battlefield 2042 Beta Release Date Posted Early By Retailer

Battlefield 2042 is easily one of the more anticipated video game titles coming out this year. When it comes to FPS titles, we have a few big franchises to look forward to playing. For instance, we have Call of Duty: Vanguard, Halo Infinite, and Battlefield 2042. Halo Infinite recently had its first big flight, which allowed select players to try the game out. Meanwhile, Call of Duty: Vanguard will have an open beta later this month, starting on September 10, 2021. However, we haven’t heard an official beta date for the upcoming Battlefield 2042 title.

We know beta is coming, and that should have plenty of players eagerly awaiting to jump into a game. Recently, EA Help tweeted out that they have no set release date attached to the game yet when it comes to beta. That is leaving some players scavenging the internet for clues on when the beta could pop up. Now we might know just when we’ll get our chance to try the game out. If a retailer posting proves accurate, we expect the Battlefield 2042 beta to start on September 6, 2021.

This comes from an Italian retailer by the name of Media World. The retailer released a promotional image that highlights a beta for those who pre-order the game. As it stands, the promotional image alerts players that the beta will happen from September 6, 2021, through September 11, 2021. But, of course, that’s just a promotional image from the retailer. This is not an actual official confirmation that this is when the beta will happen.

Instead, all we know is that the beta is set to launch in September. No dates have come out, but since we’re just starting September and the game is slated for October 22, 2021, we should see some beta release date soon. Currently, the game is slated to launch for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

