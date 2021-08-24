Forza Horizon 5 Shows Off Its Cover Cars And Driving Gameplay at Gamescom

Playground Games spent a large part of the Xbox Gamescom event showing off its upcoming racing title, Forza Horizon 5. Not only did it show off which cars would be in the cover art, but it also showed off the initial gameplay and how beautiful the in-game version of Mexico will be. Players who are looking forward to the game will also be able to buy a customized controller to play it with on the Xbox Series X/S on November 9.

One of the first things the developers revealed was which cars are going to be on the game’s cover, and therefore are the best representation of the gameplay and style. The two cars will be the Mercedes-AMG ONE and the 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands. Say the developers: “Just like the incredibly diverse location of Mexico, we want to bring diverse vehicles to the game to take advantage of what Mexico has to offer.”

Following its reveal of the cover cars, the reps from Playground also showed off the first eight minutes of the game, including the drives of the first four cars. In the Ford Bronco Badlands, the player will have to race down an active volcano. In the 2020 Corvette Stingray, the player will have to race right through a dust storm in the countryside. In the Porsche 911 Desert Flyer, the player will be racing through the jungle. Finally, in the Mercedes-AMG ONE, the player will be racing up the coast to the Festival.

In addition to the game itself, Playground also revealed a new Xbox Elite controller with a gold-and-pink paint job that will represent the car and music culture that are the backbone of the game’s aesthetic, or so the devs say anyway. It’s a pretty controller regardless. It’s currently available for pre-order and will launch the same day as the game: November 9.

Source