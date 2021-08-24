Dying Light 2 Trailer at Gamescom Shows Off Insane Parkour Moves

Techland finally revealed more about the upcoming Dying Light 2 Stay Human at the Gamescom Xbox event. The extended gameplay showcase showed off the extensive parkour moves players would be able to pull off, and also gave a bit of a peek into the backstory and motivations of the main character. We also got a look at some of the factions in the City, and how the main character Aiden might fit into it.

The main feature of the showcase was the game’s updated parkour and freerunning mechanics, as we see Aiden jumping over unbelievably high rooftops, swinging down zip lines, and executing swings and flips on bars that would put an Olympic gymnast to shame. This game looks like it’ll come even closer to Mirror’s Edge perfection than its predecessor, which can only be a good thing.

We also got a bit of a longer explanation of the backstory in the trailer, including some backstory on how the City has become the warring place it is. Aiden, in the trailer, implies that he’s not actually involved in the politics of the City for its own sake. He mentions that he’s only participating to unlock the city’s “secrets.” We know from pre-release material that Aiden is attempting to find out what happened to his sister, from whom he was separated as a child.

Techland has finally been able to reveal more details about Dying Light 2 after having worked on it for years, as the devs who appeared at Gamescom were quick to point out. They also mentioned that the skyscrapers in the City are much taller than they were in the first game. They also mentioned that combat against humans will be more prominent than it was before, as they are just as dangerous as the zombies, if not more so, this time around. The game is set to launch on December 7.