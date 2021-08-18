Banjo-Kazooie Fan Remastered Trailer Shows There’s A Market Interest

When it comes to the Nintendo 64, two 3D platformers typically get brought up in conversation. The first being Mario and the second is Banjo-Kazooie. While Mario has since constantly seen new and thrilling installments put into the marketplace, Banjo-Kazooie has been dormant. This IP thrived with the first two installments, but most don’t think back to the games that came after the Nintendo 64.

In fact, the last time we saw a Banjo-Kazooie video game came in 2008 with Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts. With the developers Rare now owned by Microsoft along with the IP, it’s left some wondering if we would ever see a new installment. It might have been quite a few years since those original installments were released, but there’s still a fan base. So one particular fan decided to see just how a Banjo-Kazooie game remastered might look today.

Using a variety of software, YouTube channel Project Dream uploaded a fan-made remastered trailer for Banjo-Kazooie. The reception so far has been incredibly positive, with fans yearning to see this game actually come out into the market. Of course, it’s just a video, so don’t expect any gameplay, but it’s a rather well-done project to show what could be a solid video game release. If the remastered edition never happens, it would be interesting to see what this franchise could look like with a brand new entry that is more like the classic installment platformers.

There are currently four different trailers from this YouTube channel. You’ll get the original remastered trailer in the video embedded above. Meanwhile, the trailer we’ll have embedded below is the latest upload from the channel. That particular video would highlight what Rusty Bucket Bay could have looked like if it was properly remastered. So do you think it’s time to see the return of this franchise once again? It does seem like there is plenty of fans that are missing this IP.

