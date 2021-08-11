Call of Duty: Vanguard Might Be Revealed on August 19

There’s a possibility the next Call of Duty title could be revealed next week. Supposedly subtitled Vanguard, this is the game that Activision is hanging its Q4 hopes on, but we’ve not heard very much about the game — we haven’t had a trailer or even the title confirmed so far. However, if it does debut next week, it will do so on the same day Sony is set to have another State of Play, which is probably a coincidence.

So far, we’ve not heard any details on the game, except that it was in development, and that Sledgehammer was making it (though we probably could have worked out both of those facts on our own). There have been plenty of rumors about it, including that the game is returning to the World War II setting, though that obviously can be taken with a grain of salt. Considering Call of Duty games traditionally launch in November, we’re getting very close to its projected release date with very few details having been revealed.

The exact date of the reveal, which was given by known leaker Tom Henderson and supposedly confirmed with multiple sources, is August 19. It’s probably just a coincidence that the next Sony State of Play is supposed to happen on that same day. Though I will say the State of Play is already rumored to contain a “big surprise announcement,” and this would make for a nice parallel with the Battlefield 2042 gameplay trailer having been revealed at Xbox’s E3 event.

There’s a strong chance Activision could use this reveal to potentially draw attention away from things we shall not discuss in this article. But if there’s any game in the Activision stable that could smother — or potentially amplify — the issues in question, it would be the next Call of Duty game. In any event, it’ll have to make some kind of announcement soon, if only to tell us whether or not the game will make its traditional fall release bracket.

