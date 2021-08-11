Life is Strange: Remastered Collection Delayed to Early 2022

2021 is proving to be almost as ruinous a year for game delays as 2020 was. The latest victim in this purge is the Life is Strange: Remastered Collection, which is being delayed from September to “Early 2022.” We’re still getting True Colors next month, but the developers are giving themselves a little more time before releasing their other project, at least according to their announcement.

The developers announced the delay on Twitter, saying, “Due to the ongoing challenges of the worldwide pandemic, we want to alleviate any additional pressure on the Life is Strange team by giving more time between the release of Life is Strange: True Colors and the Life is Strange Remastered Collection… We hope you understand. Thank you for your patience and overwhelming support!”

Given how many game delays we’ve seen so far this year, it’s probably a smart tactical decision to delay the remaster and not the new game. Both would surely go over well, but getting the new game out first will capitalize on the target audience being very eager to experience the new game. That seemed to be the sentiment among gamers who responded to the delay on social media. Still, True Colors is coming out in an improbably cluttered part of the game release calendar: Tales of Arise, NBA 2K22, and WarioWare: Get It Together! Are all launching on the same day as True Colors.

And all is not lost for fans who were hoping for more Life is Strange in that release bracket, as the first True Colors DLC is coming out on the Remastered Collection’s original release date of September 30. Called “Wavelengths,” it’ll star fan-favorite character Steph Gingrich, who originally appeared in Before the Storm and will be one of hero Alex Chan’s potential love interests in True Colors.

