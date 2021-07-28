Sony Will Be Using Nixxes To Port More IPs To PC

Sony might not have been making as many moves to acquire studios as Microsoft. However, this month Sony did announce their Nixxes acquisition. This is a development studio that, for over a decade, has been pushing out plenty of PC ports. However, now it looks like the company will be working exclusively on PlayStation games for the PC platform. That’s at least according to a recent statement from PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan.

It’s been more or less assumed Nixxes was purchased for Sony’s PlayStation PC ports efforts. However, now a new interview on the Famitsu publication brings up the company with Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO. Jim Ryan noted that Sony was happy with what they could accomplish so far when it comes to delivering their IP to the PC platform. However, they are also looking forward to Nixxes’ help when it comes to future ports.

There was a bit of a shock to see Sony bring out their IP onto the PC platform. While Microsoft had been more than welcoming the PC platform with their line of Xbox exclusives, Sony is just now making their presence. It’s also been a prolonged process. We only have two video game titles available right now which are Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone. We know that the Sony PlayStation 4 catalog is entirely stacked with great IPs. Still, we could even look further back to other notable IPs from past console platforms. Likewise, you have the PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable handhelds.

Still, chances are we’ll start seeing more PlayStation 4 video game exclusives make their way onto PC. For instance, some of the heavy hitters for the PS4 that are not on the PC include the likes of The Last of Us Part 2, God of War, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and Ghost of Tsushima. Of course, that’s barely scratching the surface, but for now, we’ll have to wait and see what ports come out from Nixxes.

