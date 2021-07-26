Mod Brings Back Wall Jumping Mechanic To Cyberpunk 2077

Do you remember the flood of promises and hyped anticipation for CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077? There were so many elements that fans were itching to dive into. Unfortunately, after the series of delays, we all know how Cyberpunk 2077 turned out. While CD Projekt Red is working on getting the game into a better shape, they’re not alone. Fans are crafting mods for Cyberpunk 2077, which will either help make technical improvements or simply add brand new content into the mix. In fact one mod recently released was meant to be included in Cyberpunk 2077.

Like any game in development features get cut, storylines change, and characters get altered. However, some fans can uncover these cut features and later add them back into the mix through mods. This is more common in the PC platform, and Cyberpunk 2077 is no stranger to mods. The latest popular mod adds wall jumping into the gameplay mechanics, which has the protagonist run towards a wall and jump off of it.

This means you can travel to new heights by jumping back and forth between close proximity walls. As mentioned this was a feature that was planned originally by the developers. So it’s nice to see it get implemented into the game by a talented modder. But, of course, that’s far from the only popular mod when it comes to this game, as there’s quite a collection of downloads available.

For instance, some of the other popular mods include enhancements to vehicle handling, adjustments to the UI system, additional customization options for V, and even adjusting crowd behavior AI. Unfortunately, we’re still waiting on CD Projekt Red to announce their own unique DLC content. Currently, Cyberpunk 2077 is available for PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.

