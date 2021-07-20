The Latest Back 4 Blood Trailer Is All About PC Players

The Left 4 Dead franchise is a massively popular IP and it’s been around for ages now. This game was first developed under Turtle Rock Studios before getting picked up by Valve. While Valve managed to get a sequel released back in 2009, the game franchise has been dormant in terms of having any official new installment releases. Instead, the franchise is still widely enjoyed today with fans adding in their slew of content and mods. However, a new spiritual successor is coming out from the original development team that brought out this IP.

Back 4 Blood has quite a bit of hype built around it. The game should expand on quite a few areas compared to Left 4 Dead. In the past, the development team has made note that players can expect bigger levels, more storyline, characters, weapons, and enemies to name just a few when compared to Left 4 Dead. However, we’re still waiting to get our hands on a copy of the game which should hopefully be in October of this year. Since we’re still waiting on the game to get here, Turtle Rock Studios has been pumping out new trailers to give players something to digest in the meantime.

Currently, the latest trailer to have come out online is one based around the PC platform. The entire gameplay footage was captured through PC and during the short presentation, we are given a series of features PC players can expect. For instance, we know that this game will offer 4K resolution, uncapped frame rate, ultra-wide monitor support along with multi-monitor support, cross-play, and we even get a look at the settings menu for other small tweaks players can select.

Again, this is a game that’s slated to release in October of this year. Specifically, fans who are looking to get their hands on a copy of this game will want to mark their calendars for October 12, 2021. Meanwhile, the video game itself will be available for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 console platforms.

