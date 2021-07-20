Atlus Has 10 Projects Currently In Development

When it comes to Atlus, the studio is known for delivering incredible JRPG titles. Fans have taken up with the Atlus brand and its name might have become even more widespread thanks to their latest mainline installment to the Persona franchise, Persona 5. With that said, there’s been plenty of talk about Atlus having surprise announcements. Today, we’re finding out that there are about 10 projects currently in the works.

Persona 5 fans may have been waiting on the next mainline installment, but there’s certainly more in development than just a successor. Meanwhile, JRPG fans have been waiting on Persona 5 to make its way on other platforms like PC, but so far this iconic and critically acclaimed hit has only found its way on the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4. Today, we’re finding out thanks to a report online that Atlus has about 10 projects that they are currently spending their time with.

This comes from a leaked copy of Famitsu, a Japanese publication, that covers a piece on Atlus director Naoto Hiraoka. It was during the conversation with Hiraoka, that Atlus has plenty of big surprises that they can’t wait to unveil. As mentioned, these 10 projects are currently in the works, but it’s noted that not all of these projects are being handled directly under Atlus. Instead, some of these projects are being handled with other studio collaborations. Still, this has left Persona fans wondering just what else may be coming out from the studio.

In a previous report, it was noted that Atlus was looking to expand especially if they wish to top their previous massive hitter, Persona 5. It looks like we may start getting these unannounced projects unveiled during September of this year, but perhaps we’ll get a few teases before September arrives. At the very least, we know that they have quite a bit more in the works than just the Persona 6 installment.

