Pokémon Unite MOBA Launches on Switch on July 21

We finally have a release date for Pokémon Unite on at least one platform. The game will launch on Nintendo Switch on July 21, with iOS and Android versions set to launch in September. According to Nintendo, you should be able to play the game on both Switch and mobile platforms without losing progress, as it supports cross-save.

In case you hadn’t yet heard, Pokémon Unite is the Pokémon-branded MOBA. As Nintendo describes it: “Offering a new kind of Pokémon battle, this strategic team battle game gives players the opportunity to compete in 5-on-5 team battles.” Unlike in other titles, Pokémon type doesn’t matter, but instead each kind of Pokémon will have roles in the battle. The game is set to launch on Switch, iOS, and Android, and now we can tell the Switch version is coming first.

In addition to the game itself, we also learned that electric-type Zeraora will also join the roster, and players who log into the game before August 31 will unlock it for free. So far we’ve seen Pikachu, Greninja, Cinderace, and Lucario on the roster. According to Nintendo’s website, other Pokémon in the roster include Charizard, Snorlax, Venusaur, Mr. Mime, Alolan Ninetails, and others. You can check the complete roster here.

Another feature noted in the press release is that the game will support cross-progression on mobile and Switch, albeit with some caveats. Says Nintendo: “Cross-platform play between Nintendo Switch and mobile devices is planned, which will allow players on both platforms to battle together and against one another. Additionally, if you log in using your Nintendo Account or Pokémon Trainer Club account, you’ll be able to use your game data on any device. With this feature, you can play on both Nintendo Switch and a mobile device without losing your progress.”

Source: Nintendo