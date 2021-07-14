Just Cause Mobile Game Gets Delayed To 2022

Just Cause fans were in for a surprise during The Game Awards 2020 when it was unveiled that the game franchise would soon have a mobile title release. In this game, players would get to take the thrilling over-the-top action-packed content from the franchise on the go with their smartphone. As you can imagine, there was plenty of interest from fans with this game giving players something new to jump into, but it looks like we’ll have to wait a bit longer before we can get our hands on the game application.

We’re still dealing with the pandemic and the issues that it brought with it. With the coronavirus health pandemic scare, we saw plenty of safety measures pop up which altered how we went through our daily routines. This meant that jobs could transition from working at a building to instead working from home. It’s been one of the changes that have had quite a positive impact for plenty of workers that now found the ability to get through work comfortably without the need of rushing out the door or dealing with traffic. Still, this transition period took plenty of time to get through and it’s caused a few delays to happen.

We have an important Just Cause: Mobile announcement to share. pic.twitter.com/zYW8csSSUs — Just Cause: Mobile (@justcausemobile) July 12, 2021

For the video game industry, we’ve seen a few video game titles get delayed because of the pandemic. The latest title to get hit with a delay in the upcoming Just Cause Mobile title which was unveiled through the official Just Cause Mobile Twitter account. It looks like the developers need a bit more time and as a result, the game was pushed from its intended 2021 release window to 2022. That’s just a delay as the developers are still planning to get this game out as soon as they can.

If you didn’t catch this game announcement, we know that this title will feature a new storyline and characters. Although we’ll likely see a few familiar faces pop back up along the way. Likewise, this is not a third-person shooter but instead, the game will be an isometric action shooter. Unfortunately, we don’t have any specific date as to when we can get this game when 2022 hits but you can check out the trailer for the title in the video embedded above.

