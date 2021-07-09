Deathloop PS5 Exclusive Deal Ends September 2022

Deathloop is an upcoming action-adventure video game title by the development team Arkane Studios. You should know the studio by name at this point as the incredibly talented team at Arkane Studios had previously brought out the Dishonored series along with Prey. Within Deathloop, the game puts players into the role of an assassin named Colt. Trapped on an island that’s going into an endless time loop, the only way Colt can get free and break the time loop is by killing eight specific targets around the map.

That’s easier said than done because along the way you’ll have a slew of enemies to face against are armed and ready to protect their assets. Colt is not only armed with guns to use to his advantage but we do see some supernatural type of powers that can also give players a bit of a buff. If time runs out or Colt dies, the game restarts the loop all over again. To top things off, we know that Deathloop also has a secondary skilled assassin on the map. Julianna is an agent that only has one target to assassinate and it’s Colt. Players will have to avoid Julianna throughout the game which is controlled by an AI or a secondary player, which ultimately means a tougher challenge.

During the State of Play event yesterday we got a new walkthrough highlight for the game which not only highlights some gameplay but even a bit of narrative content as well. It looks like perhaps Colt and Julianna have some kind of connection but we’ll have to wait and see just how their storylines intertwine when the game launches. Of course, when the game does launch, it will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive.

While Arakne Studios is under control by Microsoft now, the company is honoring the deal Arkane Studios had made with Sony PlayStation before being acquired under the Xbox umbrella. This means that Deathloop will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive for a duration of time which is a year. That means we may see Deathloop start hitting the marketplace once again for Xbox Series X/S along with PC platforms. In the meantime, PlayStation 5 owners will be able to pick up a copy of Deathloop on September 14, 2021.

Source: Comicbook