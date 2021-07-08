Moss: Book II, Sequel to the PSVR Title, Announced During State of Play

Sony held another State of Play event today, which mostly focused on its upcoming Arkane title, Deathloop. However, it did feature a few other trailers for third-party titles, including Sifu, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, and one surprise: The announcement of the sequel to the well-liked PSVR title, Moss. Called Moss: Book II, it features the return of the diminutive hero Quill as she takes on a feathery enemy.

Developer Polyarc outlines the story of the sequel: “Having rescued her uncle Argus, Quill’s adventure continues with the revelation that a winged tyrant is hunting her within the hexed castle where her uncle was held captive. But Quill has a plan of her own, one that could finally end the merciless rule of the Arcane and save the world from a great unmaking.”

According to Eurogamer, the story will pick up exactly where the first game left off, but it’s designed to be played by newcomers as well as Moss veterans. Josh Stiksma, principal software engineer at Polyarc, said of the VR gameplay: “In Moss, players not only guided Quill throughout gameplay, but they also reached into the world as their own character—their every action had an impact. Players return to this role in Book II and it’s our hope that they are once again reminded of the joy of physical interaction and the power of emotional feedback they can experience within VR.”

We don’t have a release date on the new game but keep in mind that Sony is working on a new version of its PSVR system to go with the PlayStation 5. I can think of few games that would make a better launch title for the system than Moss: Book II. Though Sony specified ahead of time that it would not be sharing news about the new VR system during this show, if it’s planning to launch it any time within the next year, it would make sense for Moss: Book II to be available on it.

Source: Eurogamer