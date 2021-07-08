Deathloop Gets A Brand New Gameplay Walkthrough Video

Deathloop is a game we’ve been waiting on for a good while now and as we get closer to its September release date, there’s more content coming out to further hype up the title launch. During today’s PlayStation State of Play event, we got a new highlight video of the upcoming Deathloop which showcases about ten minutes of gameplay content for you to check out right above.

Within Deathloop, players take on the role of an assassin named Colt that’s stuck on a time loop. Located within an island, Colt discovers that there is only one way to stop the loop and that’s by eliminating specific targets around the map. However, with a slew of armed guards along the way, Colt very well could lose his life during a run. Fortunately, it’s not a game over for Colt as he’s transported back to the start of the loop giving players more time to get a better understanding of pathways or strategies to eliminate targets with ease.

Colt not only has access to a slew of weapons but even some unique supernatural abilities so players can experiment with a variety of attacks or moves when dealing with a dangerous threat. Although, our protagonist has a few things outside of the targets to worry about. For instance, if you run out of time and the day ends then you’ll instantly get transported back to the start of the loop. Likewise, there’s another master assassin on the island who is only after one target and that’s Colt.

Julianna is an assassin that will hunt down the player throughout the map. What makes this character even more interesting is that another player online can invade someone’s game as Julianna so you’re not dealing with an AI counterpart but an actual human player. Meanwhile, in the trailer, it looks like there is some kind of history between the two characters but we’ll have to wait for the game to release in order to find out just how they were connected in the past. Currently, Deathloop is slated to release on September 14, 2021, for the PC and PlayStation 5 platforms.

Source: YouTube