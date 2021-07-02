Doom Eternal’s Invasion Mode is Scrapped In Favor of Horde Mode

Doom Eternal won’t be getting the Invasion Mode that its developers first revealed three years ago, as developing it was presenting logistical difficulties, id Software announced today. We are, however, getting a horde mode instead, meaning that players will be able to take on progressively greater single-player challenges. It’s also working on an updated Battlemode.

Id Software first announced the Invasion Mode at its 2018 QuakeCon event. To summarize, this mode would allow users to invade each other’s games, playing as demons to hunt down and kill the slayers. But according to Marty Stratton, the game’s executive producer, “the unforeseen consequences of the pandemic and remote working impacted the progress of development” on the Invasion Mode, so they’re scrapping it. But id doesn’t want users to think it’s leaving them high and dry. Instead, it’s making a single-player horde mode.

Stratton’s announcement reads: “Over this time, we have also seen and heard how many of you enjoy the range of gameplay and combat available in the expansions and master levels. With these factors in mind, we have decided to redirect our focus from Invasion Mode to creating a totally new single-player horde mode. We’re confident this horde mode will offer you more of the diversity and challenge you’re looking for in the game.”

In addition to the above, Stratton listed all the expansions for Doom Eternal that have been released thus far and reiterated how well the development team was doing with regards to the other content it’s worked on. He said they’re also working on a “refresh of BATTLEMODE that includes a more competitive, rank-based structure, a number of gameplay and balance updates and another new map” and that they expect to have more news about it around the next QuakeCon. He also thanked fans for their “incredible support and enthusiasm for the game.”

Source: Doom Slayer’s Club