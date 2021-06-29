Forza Horizon 5 Has New Weather Conditions For Players To Deal With

The Forza franchise is incredibly popular and fans have enjoyed the mainline series along with Forza Horizon. During E3 2021 Microsoft unveiled Forza Horizon 5 rather than the next mainline series installment which was set to be titled simply Forza Motorsport. It would have been a reboot of sorts for the franchise, but now we can prepare for the next thrilling Forza Horizon installment which will come with some new storms for players to race through.

Forza Horizon 5 is being developed by Playground Games and if you played the previous installments then you know there were a few different weather conditions that added a bit of something unique to the different tracks. Now, with the latest installment coming out, it looks like we will have two new weather conditions to work with which are tropical storms along with dust storms.

As mentioned, this game wasn’t unveiled that long ago but what we know so far is that this new installment will put players in Mexico with plenty of unique environments to race through. The latest episode of Let’s Go for Forza Horizon 5 offers a bit more insight into the game and weather effects. Since this game is spanning across a large area, you can expect deserts to more tropical jungle areas. This should both come with their unique terrains to race around in and with it will come their weather conditions to test player’s skills.

For now, we’re having to wait and try these terrains out ourselves, but you can at least check out some of the footage for the game in the latest video highlight embedded above. Meanwhile, the game itself will be coming out later this year exclusively for Microsoft’s Xbox platforms such as the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Meanwhile, there’s also Xbox Game Pass which recently rolled out their cloud gaming feature so you could potentially enjoy this game if you have capable bandwidth.

Source: YouTube