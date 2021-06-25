Borderlands 3 Crossplay Now Available Outside of PlayStation Platforms

There’s been plenty of talk regarding Borderlands as of late. We just came off E3 2021 which didn’t feature actual conferences, but instead, we got a series of streams that offered insight to different development studios and their upcoming projects. One of those companies that took part in the actual E3 2021 event was Gearbox which is responsible for the beloved Borderlands franchise. However, the stream did not focus on video games.

Instead, Borderlands was brought up in terms of the upcoming movie adaptation. While Gearbox head Randy Pitchford used the opportunity to hype up the movie while showcasing the cast that is attached to the film, its anticipation may lead some players to go back and play the past games. One of the titles that might seem more ideal to play right now is the latest mainline installment, Borderlands 3.

While this game could be enjoyed without having to play previous games, you will find that there were some limitations as to what the game would offer. For a game that’s very centered around cooperative gameplay, players were forced to play with those that were on the same platform. Now that’s changed with Gearbox bringing out crossplay to multiple platforms. You can enjoy this game through cross-play on PC, Xbox, and Stadia platforms.

As you can see there is an omission to that list with PlayStation console platforms not being featured in this crossplay. Since Sony has its own set of requirements to offer crossplay features on their platform, it looks like Gearbox wasn’t interested in checking off all the boxes to get the game setup. That very well could change in the future, but for now, if you want to play Borderlands 3 with your friends on the PlayStation 4 then you’ll need to make sure your friends also have a copy of the game on the PlayStation 4.

