Kerbal Space Program Announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in Fall

Kerbal Space Program, the cult classic space simulation game, is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S later this year. In honor of the game’s tenth anniversary, publisher Private Division is offering a free upgrade to next-gen for those who already own the game on PS4 and Xbox One. The game is set to launch on the next-gen consoles later this year.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game will get a boost, as Private Division says the game’s action will be “running at Quad high definition 1440p and an improved framerate over previous console versions.” The Xbox Series S version of the game will run at 1080p and will also have a boosted framerate. The publisher adds, “The additional system memory on these consoles results in a more stable game experience and allows for an increase of part count on player’s crafts and contraptions. This release benefits from upgraded shaders and textures allowing for more stunning overall visual impressions for players”

As stated, the game also turns 10 today. To celebrate the game’s anniversary, the developers also released a short documentary celebrating the various high points and fan interest in the game over the years. The video also features interviews with various real-world aerospace authorities and engineers, who talk about the influence that Kerbal has had on their lives. It’s a good watch if you have twenty-or-so minutes to spare.

The sequel to the game is still in development as of the last report. Take-Two announced the delay into late 2021 last year, but given that we’re getting the first game on next-gen consoles in late 2021, I think it’s more likely we’re getting the sequel sometime in 2022. Ordinarily I’d question why a company would bother bringing a game forward to a new generation of consoles when they’re already working on a sequel, but this is probably as good a time as any to boost interest in the IP.

Source: BusinessWire