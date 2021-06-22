The Borderlands Movie Has Officially Wrapped Filming

The Borderlands franchise is quite beloved by fans worldwide. With this game, players around the world have been enjoying this franchise for several years and as of late we just received the third mainline installment. Now fans can get ready for a new take on the Borderlands franchise with a film adaptation. We knew that a movie was being worked on and today we’re getting word that filming has officially wrapped.

If you’re a fan of the franchise then you probably already knew that this game was being adapted into a film. However, if you happened to tune into the Gearbox E3 2021 stream then we got a majority of a show based behind the scenes of the production shoot. We didn’t get too much in terms of the costumes or set pieces during this stream segment, but what we did receive was some comments from the director, cast, and Gearbox’s Randy Pitchford.

We’ll supply that stream event above if you happened to miss it, but again it wasn’t much in terms of the actual production. Still, fans that are eager to see how a Borderlands movie will look will likely find the latest news of filming being wrapped up. There’s always the potential of reshoots but for now, the bulk of the filming is over with or completely done. This bit of news comes from the official Gearbox Twitter account.

Claptrap rolling in hot with news from the set of the @BorderlandsFilm!



Filming for the #BorderlandsMovie has wrapped! pic.twitter.com/5AbV5ydk82 — GearboxOfficial (@GearboxOfficial) June 22, 2021

Along with the announcement of filming being done with the movie adaptation, we got a look at a physical Claptrap. For now, it’s a waiting game to see how the film holds up compared to the video games. Unfortunately, we don’t have any release date as of yet but we might see it hit the theaters or streaming services sometime in 2022. This is also far from the only game adaptation movie in the works right now, as it looks like more productions are coming out to make video game films the next big hit similar to how comic books were transformed into big cinematic hits.

Source: Twitter, Polygon