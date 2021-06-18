Nintendo’s Bill Trinen Confirms Bayonetta 3 Is Progressing Well

PlatinumGames has brought out quite a few iconic video games for fans to enjoy. However, one of the more recent video game series that has players eager to dive into the next thrilling installment is Bayonetta 3. Unfortunately, outside of its initial announcement teaser from 2017, we haven’t seen this game in action. Most fans were hopeful that we would see some kind of trailer or gameplay footage for Bayonetta 3 during the Nintendo Direct for E3 2021, but that didn’t happen.

Fans who were wanting to dive into the next chapter for Bayonetta have been enduring quite a long stretch of silence in terms of gameplay footage or trailers. In the past, we’ve seen confirmations that this game is still being developed. This is helpful since again this game was first showcased during The Game Awards 2017 with a small teaser but there wasn’t anything else to indicate just when the game would be released or just how far the development team is for this video game project.

Still, we even heard from the director for Bayonetta 3 confirming the game was being developed recently after the Nintendo Direct upload. It was noted that at some point this year we would have some kind of news for Bayonetta 3, but again, there’s no indication just when exactly that day will come. Now we Nintendo of America senior product marketing manager Bill Trinen confirms that Bayonetta 3 is still being developed and is progressing well. This was featured in an interview with Gamespot’s Tamoor Hussain.

With all this confirmation of how well the studio is doing with the game, fans should hopefully see something for this game before 2021 wraps. For now, it’s purely a waiting game for new information and of course more details on just when this game will hit the marketplace for players to pick up.

