MachineGames Indiana Jones Project Is Still In Early Development Stages

Earlier this year you might recall an announcement from MachineGames. It was a small little teaser that highlighted the fact this studio was working on an Indiana Jones video game and that alone had plenty of players ecstatic. We haven’t received an Indiana Jones game in a good while and after MachineGames’ work with Wolfenstein, it looks like we’re not done battling against evil Nazi regimes all while exploring isolated exotic villages around the world.

The Indiana Jones franchise is a massive one and while we know a new movie is in the works, we can expect a video game as well. These films always had our favorite archaeologists going on grand expeditions in search of mythical treasures. Of course, along the way, there was always some diabolical group seeking the treasures as well which was usually a Nazi regime. Most would even point to Tomb Raider and Uncharted as games that had a similar style of a journey it took players on.

We don’t know anything about this upcoming video game and if you were hoping to see it show up in some form during E3 2021 then you might have been disappointed. There wasn’t any mention of this during the Microsoft and Bethesda E3 2021 media showcase. Recently Gamespot spoke with Bethesda’s Pete Hines who made mention just why the game wasn’t featured in any capacity.

A new Indiana Jones game with an original story is in development from our studio, @MachineGames, and will be executive produced by Todd Howard, in collaboration with @LucasfilmGames. It'll be some time before we have more to reveal, but we’re very excited to share today’s news! — Bethesda (@bethesda) January 12, 2021

According to Pete Hines, the reason is simple. The Indiana Jones game was just announced earlier this year and as a result, the game was in early development stages. MachineGames is still in the early stages of development so it will take a good little bit before we see this game highlighted with a new teaser or trailer. Hopefully, by the time this game comes out, there won’t be a massive console shortage for players to endure.

Source: Gamespot