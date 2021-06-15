Nintendo Celebrates Zelda Anniversary With Special Game & Watch

I wouldn’t hold it against you if you don’t know about the Nintendo Game & Watch. This was a collection of handheld electronic games that came out from the 1980s to 1991. However, there was a bit of a resurgence with this handheld for nostalgia players in 2020 through 2021 with the Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. These were simplistic games that offered players a small minigame of sorts to play, but just like with the Super Mario Bros Game & Watch, the electronic devices will be making a return but this time for The Legend of Zelda.

Earlier today we had Nintendo’s E3 2021 video stream conference otherwise known as just another Nintendo Direct. These video uploads offer players an insight as to what Nintendo is working on for the upcoming months to years. In today’s E3 2021 Nintendo Direct we got the announcement of a new Game & Watch but this time in the theme of The Legend of Zelda. This is after all the franchise’s 35th anniversary so here is a small little celebration for the popular IP.

This Game & Watch will bit a bit like the 2020 Super Mario Bros version. There’s a clock available along with game controls to go through the actual gameplay. Speaking of the gameplay, players can expect there to be three video games added to this little handheld console. Within the mix includes The Legend of Zelda, The Legend of Zelda 2: The Adventure of Link, and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening.

This might be something to keep an eye out for if you happen to be a big fan of the franchise. Fans can expect this little device to hit the marketplace on November 12, 2021. Meanwhile, for fans of the franchise looking for something new, we did get a bit more insight into The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 which you can read all about right here.

