Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Gameplay Revealed by Square Enix

Square Enix revealed a new title in the Final Fantasy series, developed by Team Ninja, an action RPG title called Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin (holy cow, what a handle). It’s coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC sometime in 2022, and there’s a demo available for PS5 users starting today and lasting through June 24.

The story description on Square Enix’s press release reads: “You take the role of Jack who, along with allies Ash and Jed, sets off on a quest to defeat Chaos. Burning with resolve, and with memories of their struggle deep in their hearts, are they the foretold Warriors of Light? Your journey will take you into a dark and challenging fantasy world, filled with iconic monsters from the FINAL FANTASY series. Fortunately, Jack isn’t exactly defenseless – he can use powerful spells and abilities from a range of jobs, including warrior, dragoon and black mage.”

The trailer shows Jack, Ash, and Jed battling someone who calls themselves Chaos, but who another character identifies as Garland. That, plus the reference to Warriors of Light, ties the game to multiple previous Final Fantasy titles. The three characters partake of some pretty action-heavy gameplay that would not be out of place in a Souls or Platinum title. The trailer calls it a “bold new vision” for the series, which might mean it’s more action than RPG this time.

Square Enix didn’t reveal very much about Final Fantasy generally during the show. Presumably it’s still working on Final Fantasy XVI and Final Fantasy VII Remake: Part Two, but we saw neither hide nor hair of those titles at the show. Instead, we got brief glimpses of the FF mobile titles, including Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster, Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier, and Final Fantasy Brave Exvius.

Source: Square Enix