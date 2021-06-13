Atomic Heart Receives New Gameplay Footage

Atomic Heart is an action RPG that we have been keeping a close eye on for a good little while now. This is a game that will be taking place between the 1930s and 1960s but in a parallel timeline. Within this game world, there is still an established Soviet Union while the world has become incredibly advanced in ways never thought possible. Players are stepping into the role of a mentally unstable KGB special agent that goes by the name P-3.

P-3 is tasked with seeking out a manufacturing facility that’s gone silent. We know that this game throws in a mixture of melee and gunplay while there is also a focus on making upgrades to your weapons or gear via a crafting system. This game has quite a bit of hype behind it with players eager to start exploring this open world, but we’re left waiting on an official release date, but we do have new gameplay footage.

During Microsoft’s E3 2021 media conference stream, Atomic Heart made an appearance where new gameplay footage not only offered a better look at the world you’ll be dealing with but some other characters as well. From what the gameplay footage looks like, there is a big push at dealing with different mechanical creations that have gone rogue.

While we don’t have a release date attached to this game quite yet, it does look like we’ll see this game release on the Xbox Game Pass at launch, which may be another incentive to pick up this digital service. Meanwhile, the game will also see a release for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

