Netflix Announces Cast of Live-Action Resident Evil Show

Credit: Netflix

Netflix revealed several details about its video game-to-show adaptations during its Geeked Week showcase ahead of E3. While it didn’t reveal any footage of the live-action Resident Evil show in development, it did drop a cast reveal and one key character name that gives us some idea of what the story will be: Lance Reddick will be playing Albert Wesker.

The rest of the cast was revealed in a photo alongside Reddick. They are Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, and Paola Nuñez. We don’t know who’s playing who yet — presumably two of the actresses will appear as Wesker’s daughters, Jade and Billie. The only details we’ve known about the show say it takes place in a town called “New Raccoon City,” will star two young women named Jade and Billie Wesker, and will show at least two timelines.

During the Geeked Week show, they kept cutting to their “sponsor,” the Umbrella Corporation (and yes, the hosts made sure this was as cringeworthy as it sounds), with Reddick talking about something called Joy. For a moment I thought we were getting some kind of We Happy Few sequel. Then again, Wesker was originally an Umbrella scientist before he became a mole with S.T.A.R.S. so this isn’t at all out of character.

In case you’re confused, this isn’t the same show as the other Netflix Resident Evil show currently in production. That’s an animated show called Infinite Darkness, and it’s both set within the game continuity and stars Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield. This is also not the same as the other live-action Resident Evil property that’s currently in post-production. That’s Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, which is a reboot of the film series and also a retelling of the first two games. Don’t worry, I get them all confused too. It’s nice to know Resident Evil is still an IP with juice, even after all these years.

