The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes Now Has A Story Trailer

Supermassive Games had made a massive hit with their Until Dawn video game release. This was an interactive horror title that had players making choices along the way that affected the gameplay and characters within it. Likewise, it focused on QTEs so players were forced into watching for the different button prompts to pop up within the gameplay. Since the game was such a hit the studio is capitalizing on the gameplay with a collection of titles.

Known as The Dark Pictures Anthology, Supermassive Games has been releasing smaller interactive horror games for players to go through that had the same gameplay setup as Until Dawn. So far we had Man of Medan and Little Hope which you can go back and play right now. However this year we’re getting a brand new installment with House of Ashes which again, like the other titles, is part of The Dark Pictures Anthology, so if you played the previous installments you’ll have an understanding of what the gameplay will be like here.

We had a small teaser of this game before, but during the Summer Games Fest Kickoff stream that happened earlier today, we have a new trailer that highlights the story narrative and the creatures you’ll have to endure during the actual gameplay. If you’re unfamiliar with the game, this is a title that’s centered around the United States invasion of Iraq in 2003. When the military discovers a hidden cavern within Iraq, a group is sent in to figure out what’s been hidden inside.

What was originally thought to be weapons of mass destruction turns into a supernatural horror show. Now the soldiers are unprepared to fight off what they unknowingly unleashed and just like with the other games in this series, your choices will determine how the story progresses and who ends up making it out alive. Fortunately, we can mark our calendars with this game installment as it’s set to launch on October 22, 2021, for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X/S platforms.

