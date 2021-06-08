Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Teases Sunset Overdrive Crossover Content

As if we didn’t have reason enough to be excited for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, now we’re apparently going to have some crossovers with other PlayStation games — and even with one of Insomniac’s older titles, the Xbox-exclusive Sunset Overdrive. An in-game weapon will allow objects from other games to appear in Rift Apart, and it’s drawing in items from other universes.

The Twitter teases show the pink portals shown in the Rift Apart trailers opening into various other worlds in the PlayStation pantheon. Developers Insomniac are tweeting the pictures and the various other developer or game Twitters are getting in on it. The funniest is probably Nathan Drake’s very confused expression as his car disappears into a rift right in front of him. According to follow-up tweets, this is the work of the RYNO 8 gun, which, according to Clank, can “drop objects from other dimensions.”

Even though the Twitter posts were just a publicity stunt, it was still a very good one. I can actually imagine all of these different PlayStation characters being baffled either to see these pink portals appear everywhere, or to see a tiny, furry Lombax jumping around in their midst. It’d be like PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale 2.0. So far we’ve seen Horizon Zero Dawn, Sly Cooper, Uncharted, and Sunset Overdrive accounted for in these crossovers. Even just seeing some Sunset Overdrive again after all these years is exciting.

There have been rumors here and there that Sunset Overdrive is either getting a sequel or a PlayStation release. Though the game was originally an Xbox One launch exclusive, it’s owned by its developers, Insomniac. So whether this is just the creators of Ratchet & Clank paying homage to one of their other IPs or whether we can expect genuine crossovers, we don’t yet know — but it’s certainly fun to speculate.

Source: Twitter