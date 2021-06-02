For Honor, Darkest Dungeon Join Xbox Game Pass In June

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft today revealed the list of games that’ll be added to Xbox Game Pass this June, as well as which games will be departing the service. The headliners are Darkest Dungeon and For Honor, while we’re also getting The Wild at Heart and Backbone. We may hear about more games coming to Game Pass at the upcoming E3 showcase.

The first game to come out on the service is puzzle adventure The Wild at Heart, which is currently available to download for xCloud streaming. The next game on June 3 is the historical fantasy multiplayer game For Honor, which will be available for cloud and console. Post-noir adventure game Backbone, in which you play as a raccoon detective, will be coming to PC on June 8. On June 10, the gothic horror roguelike Darkest Dungeon will join. It’s not a very top-heavy update to the service, but there are some decent games in this update.

Microsoft hinted that some more games might be coming later this June after the E3 showcase. Specifically, Game Pass Lead Megan Spurr said in the announcement that she was excited about the show and added, “I don’t have anything to tease, but I’m looking forward to having you join us for the show and the digital experience!” Here’s hoping that means at least some more games will be announced as Game Pass exclusive at the E3 event. We know that the main reason Microsoft bought Bethesda for all the money was to boost the value of Game Pass.

Leaving the service this month will be Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Night Call, West of Dead, Wizard of Legend, and Observation. All of them will leave Game Pass on June 15. Knockout City Season 1 is also now available on Game Pass, as is the Minecraft: Cliffs and Caves update.

